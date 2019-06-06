

MICHAEL SHAWN LEE, 42, of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully in Richmond, VA, on June 3, 2019, surrounded by beloved family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Lynn Hatfield, and his father, Bennett Kay Hatfield.

Michael was born in Williamson, WV, the son of the late Deborah Lynn Hatfield and Rick Lee. He graduated Williamson High School in 1994, and attended Glenville State College. In 2004, Michael moved to Nashville, TN, where he worked for United Healthcare.

While there, Michael a natural comedian created a large community of friends, and formed many life-long friendships. In an effort to be closer to family, after the passing of his beloved mother, Michael moved to Louisville, KY, in 2015. In Louisville, Michael focused totally on family and his love of volunteering. He spent countless hours working with various shelters focusing on battered and neglected women and children, and LGBTQ+ youth.

Michael is survived by his sisters Ashley Kay (Watson) Stelly and Lauren Nicole Hatfield of Richmond, VA, and Yufei (David) Albizzati of Edinburgh, Scotland. He is also survived by father Rick (Angie) Lee and brothers Nick and Alex Lee of Chattaroy, WV. Michael also leaves behind his cherished niece, Marlowe Adele Stelly, and nephew, Baylor Watson Stelly in addition to a beloved bevy of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Services will be held at Bliley's Funeral Home in Richmond, VA, on Saturday, June 8. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10:30 a.m., at which point Pastor Mitchell Bias will lead a short ceremony.

Interment at Hollywood Cemetery will immediately follow, at 11:30 a.m. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to World Vision, in Michael's honor. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary