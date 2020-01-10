|
MICHAEL EUGENE SPENCER, 63, of Elkview passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence.
He loved spending time with his family, and friends Michael also faithfully attended church at the Second Creek Community Church.
Michael is preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Spencer, father Lenzel Spencer and brother Terry Spencer.
He is survived by his mother Reba Straight Upton, brothers Timothy Spencer of Charleston, and Keith Spencer of Charleston, he is also survived by his sister Shirley Spencer of Charleston.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastors Roger Hammonds and Delaney Tignor officiating. Burial will follow at Baxter Cemetery in Aarons Fork.
Visitation will be 12 til 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home.
