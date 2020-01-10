Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Spencer Obituary

MICHAEL EUGENE SPENCER, 63, of Elkview passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence.
He loved spending time with his family, and friends Michael also faithfully attended church at the Second Creek Community Church.
Michael is preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Spencer, father Lenzel Spencer and brother Terry Spencer.
He is survived by his mother Reba Straight Upton, brothers Timothy Spencer of Charleston, and Keith Spencer of Charleston, he is also survived by his sister Shirley Spencer of Charleston.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastors Roger Hammonds and Delaney Tignor officiating. Burial will follow at Baxter Cemetery in Aarons Fork.
Visitation will be 12 til 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -