Michael W. Stricker
MICHAEL W. STRICKER, 65, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, December 13 2019.
A man who greatly improved himself through, by, and despite a rough beginning to his life. His strength, great warmth, and enduring compassion will be remembered by his Wonderful wife, Judy; his brother, Donald; his son, Jeremy; and his adoring grandsons, Michael and Justin.
Celebration of Michael's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Denver Tiller officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019