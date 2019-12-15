Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Stricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Stricker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Stricker Obituary
Michael W. Stricker

MICHAEL W. STRICKER, 65, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, December 13 2019.
A man who greatly improved himself through, by, and despite a rough beginning to his life. His strength, great warmth, and enduring compassion will be remembered by his Wonderful wife, Judy; his brother, Donald; his son, Jeremy; and his adoring grandsons, Michael and Justin.
Celebration of Michael's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Denver Tiller officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -