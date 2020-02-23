|
MICHAEL WAYNE "MIKE" MEANS SR., 67, of Charleston, born in 1952, passed away on February 20, 2020, at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood.
Mike was a loving father of three. He loved the outdoors, and his favorite pass time was hunting, fishing, golf, and bowling. He loved watching his favorite football team, the Cleveland Browns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Walter Berry; brother, Ralph Means; and sister; Betty Lambert.
Mike is survived by his three children: son Michael (Lesa) Means Jr. of Southside, daughter Melissa (Danny) Seabolt of Leon, and daughter Stacy Means and fianc Thomas of Daniels; five grandchildren, Tyler and fianc Kayla, Tiffany (David) Coleman, Brandi Means, Dillon Skiles and Kane Thompson; six great-grandchildren, Cayden, Carson, Braylynn, Corey, Raven and Wyatt, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be 4 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday, February 24, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020