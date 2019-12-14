|
Rev. MICHAEL WAYNE QUINN, 69, of French Creek, formerly of Belle, WV, joined his beloved wife, Cynthia Jane Henderson Quinn, in Heaven on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Mike was born on April 19, 1950, to Sherman Allen "Buddy" and Ethel Mildred Withrow Quinn. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Dupont High School and later obtained a Theology degree.
Mike was considered an intellect by all who knew him. He excelled in the field of gas chromatography, receiving multiple awards, working for and retiring from Union Carbide. After retirement, he moved to Brooks Hill and spent the majority of his time taking care of his farm with his cherished four-legged companion, "Miss Q."
Mike loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He especially enjoyed his time hunting with his Dad, brother, sons, and grandsons. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, studying the Bible, reading an occasional novel, deer watching, trout fishing, and exchanging conversation with his close friends and neighbors.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Willie Marie Quinn, and his brother, Nathan Arlen Quinn.
Mike will be lovingly remembered by his two sons, Christopher and wife Michelle of Leesburg, GA, and Nick of Charleston, WV; his three grandsons, Alex and wife Cathaleena, Steven, and Caleb; his precious great-granddaughter, Ellyanna; his two sisters, Debra Atkins and Lisa Zappia; his sister-in-law, Lois Quinn; many nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends.
There will be a small graveside service for family and close friends at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16, at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV, with Reverend Randall Topping officiating. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in Mike's honor to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019