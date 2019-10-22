|
MICHAEL ALLEN SMITH, SR., 68, of Hurricane passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at CAMC-Teays Valley. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Smith family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019