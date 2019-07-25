Resources More Obituaries for MICHEL SADD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MICHEL A. (MITCH) SADD

1935 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email MICHEL (MITCH) A. SADD, of St. Albans, WV, passed away July 18, 2019 at the Dunbar Center, from complications related to Parkinsons Disease. Mitch was born February 18, 1935 in Charleston, WV to the late John and Marie Sadd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother (Eugene) and one nephew (John). He is survived by his three daughters, Michelle (Bill), Beth (Troy) and Dianne (Aaron), seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother (David), three sisters (Rosalie, Betty Anne, Theresa) and many nephews and nieces. Mitch generously gifted his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Dunbar Center for their compassionate and dignified care shown to dad these past few years. There will be no visitation at this time. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 26, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries