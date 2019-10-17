Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callender Funeral Home Llc
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
600 Kanawha Blvd. W.
Charleston, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
600 Kanawha Blvd. W.
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Antoinette Brown


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Antoinette Brown Obituary
MICHELE ANTOINETTE BROWN, affectionately known as "Micky," age 53, passed away October 9, 2019.
Michele was born July 3, 1966, in Charleston, to parents James Fredrick and Carol Lee Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, W.Va.
To extend condolences to the family, please visit Michele's online tribute wall at www.callenderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now