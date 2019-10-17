|
|
MICHELE ANTOINETTE BROWN, affectionately known as "Micky," age 53, passed away October 9, 2019.
Michele was born July 3, 1966, in Charleston, to parents James Fredrick and Carol Lee Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, W.Va.
To extend condolences to the family, please visit Michele's online tribute wall at www.callenderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019