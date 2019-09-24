|
MIKE BECKETT, 66, of St. Albans passed away September 22, 2019, after a yearlong battle with Glioblastoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Helen Beckett of St. Albans.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda Beckett. His daughter Lisa (Brian) Daniel of Charleston. Jenni (Joey) Stephenson of St. Albans. Granddaughters Maddie Daniel, Tayven and Raya Stephenson. Brother Tom (Diane) Beckett of North Carolina.
Mike was a former employee of Union Carbide Institute for 20 years. He retired from NGK Sparkplug after 23 years of service.
He loved cheering on his granddaughters at their sporting events, especially softball. He coached his daughter at SALL for many years. Mike was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time at his camp, fly-fishing and hunting with his family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536 in memory of Mike.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Mike's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019