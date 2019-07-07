

MIKE GENE BAILEY, 84, of Nitro, passed away at Bellaire of Devonshire on July 6, 2019.

He retired with 50 years of service from WV Laborers Local Union 1353. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ, in Scott Depot.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Addibell Bailey; sister, Bethelene; brothers, Kenneth, Patrick, Sam, Ray Haas, and Jackie.

Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen; sons, Travis (Erika) and Todd (Stephanie); six grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Jayme, Isaac, Sophie, and Ava. He is also survived by sister Anna Ruth Hawley, brothers Paul, Lee, Johnny, and Bill, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Mike's life will be on Tuesday, July 9, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, W.Va. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and the service will start at 1 p.m., with Minister Jack Gilchrist and Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in the Humphrey Cemetery on Heizer Creek.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the WV Parkinson's Support Network, 222 Capitol St., Suite 400, Charleston, WV 25301.

You may express online condolences at www.cooke funeralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019