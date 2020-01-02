|
MILDRED A. SUTTON, 90, of St. Albans, formerly of Marlinton, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Glasgow Health and Rehab in Glasgow. Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlinton, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Marlinton Church of God, with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. The complete obituary will be published Friday, January 3, 2020, in this newspaper.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020