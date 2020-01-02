Home

Van Reenen Funeral Home
207 9Th St
Marlinton, WV 24954
(304) 799-4553
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Marlinton Church of God
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Marlinton Church of God
Mildred A. Sutton

Mildred A. Sutton Obituary
MILDRED A. SUTTON, 90, of St. Albans, formerly of Marlinton, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Glasgow Health and Rehab in Glasgow. Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlinton, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Marlinton Church of God, with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. The complete obituary will be published Friday, January 3, 2020, in this newspaper.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020
