MILDRED A. SUTTON, age 90, of St. Albans, formerly of Marlinton, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Glasgow Health and Rehab in Glasgow.
Mildred attended Woodrow school, Marlinton Elementary School, Marlinton High School and graduated from Charleston High School. She had worked for Levins and McClung & Morgan Department Stores. She was the 1999 Pocahontas Belle, VP of the Edray CEOs, secretary of Pocahontas Chapter 1853 AARP, member of the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, was a Sunday school teacher, and loved her crafts, sewing, gardening and was a loving wife and mother.
She was born April 17, 1929, at Woodrow, the daughter of the late William Edward and Lenora Hamrick Woods.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 68 years, Raymond Sutton; brother, Lloyd Wood; sister, Mable Barnette; six other brothers and four other sisters preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Sutton and wife Debbie, Ralph Sutton and wife Linda; grandchildren, Mark and wife Valerie, Tina and husband Todd, Chris and wife Loretta; three great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlinton, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Marlinton Church of God.
Funeral Service will be at the Marlinton Church of God, at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, with Rev. Fred Goldizen officiating. Interment will be at Cochran Cemetery in Onoto, W.Va.
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Assisted Living for their loving care given to Mildred.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020