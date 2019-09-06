|
|
MILDRED PITCHFORD was born May 28, 1929, and passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Louisiana.
She was formerly of Charleston, W.Va.
Funeral Service was held Sunday, September 1, at New Life Community Church in Luling, La.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty, W.Va., with Rev. Mike Miller officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019