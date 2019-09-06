Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Emma Chapel Cemetery
Liberty, WV
Mildred Ann Pitchford


1929 - 2019
Mildred Ann Pitchford Obituary

MILDRED PITCHFORD was born May 28, 1929, and passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Louisiana.
She was formerly of Charleston, W.Va.
Funeral Service was held Sunday, September 1, at New Life Community Church in Luling, La.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty, W.Va., with Rev. Mike Miller officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019
