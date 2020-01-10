Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Elk Hills Memorial Park
Big Chimney, WV
1939 - 2020
Mildred Casto Obituary

MILDRED MARIE CASTO, 80, Born October 4, 1939 of Big Chimney WV went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020 after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and beloved dog Mickey.
She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Boyd and Cora Delcie Good.
She was a loving and kind person who put others before herself.
She is survived by her sisters Gloria Sharon Pring and Delcie Loraine Bates, children Sherri (Jim) Kessel, Dwain Casto and Leonard Casto III, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney
Visitation will be from 11a.m. til 1p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in care of Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, 100 Verna Dr. Elkview, WV 25071
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020
