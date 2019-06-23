Services Stickle - Soltesz Funeral Home - Newfoundland 187 La Rue Road Newfoundland , NJ 07435 (973) 697-6700 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM STICKLE-SOLTESZ FUNERAL HOME 187 La Rue Road (Parallel to Route 23 North between Clinton Road and Union Valley Road) Newfoundland , NJ View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM STICKLE-SOLTESZ FUNERAL HOME 187 La Rue Road (Parallel to Route 23 North between Clinton Road and Union Valley Road) Newfoundland , NJ View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM ST. JOHN VIANNEY RC CHURCH ROUTE 23 SOUTH STOCKHOLM , NJ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Einreinhofer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred Einreinhofer

MILDRED EINREINHOFER, 87, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on June 21, 2019, the first day of summer and New Jersey's traditional last day of school.

She was a 53-year resident of the Newfoundland section of West Milford Twp., N.J., where she resided in the same house for all 53 years. She was born on January 22, 1932, in Passaic, N.J., to Blanche (Dull) and Al Florian, who pre-deceased her. Her mother was 18 when Mildred was born. Her mother knew Mildred was born at noon because she could hear the factory whistles blowing in Passaic signaling it was lunchtime for the workers. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Charles Nowacki, who also pre-deceased her. She was married for nearly 48 years to her beloved husband, the late John Einreinhofer, who died in 2012.

She is survived by her sons, John Einreinhofer of South Charleston, W.Va., Don Einreinhofer and his wife Johanna, of Stockholm, N.J.; grandson, John of Morgantown, W.Va.; granddaughters, Jane, and Delana, of Stockholm; brother and sister-in-law, Robert Einreinhofer and Nancy Einreinhofer of Sparta, N.J.; and nephew, Bobby Einreinhofer and his wife Lynn of Jefferson Twp., N.J. She is also survived by her cousin, Kitty Yawit and her husband Fred and their children Valerie, Beverly, Fred, and Barbara, all of Alaska, formerly of Clifton, N.J. She is also survived by her cousin, Larry Florian.

She was pre-deceased by her Aunts and Uncles who she was extremely close to, all from of Clifton, Mil and Earl Jaxon, Frank and Eve Musano, and Fred and Vi Florian.

She is also survived by many very close life-long and decades long friends and continued to make new friends literally up until the end of her life.

Mildred enjoyed traveling to and spending significant time in West Virginia for over 30 years. She enjoyed many local restaurants, activities and events in the Charleston, W.Va., area, including Fazio's, Soho's, Tidewater, Sahara, Adelphia, Taylor Books, Live on the Levee, and enjoyed following West Virginia University football and especially basketball.

Mildred grew up in Clifton where she attended and graduated from one of the largest high schools in New Jersey, Clifton, where she was a varsity cheerleader and basketball player. She went to work for New York Telephone in New York and later New Jersey Bell Telephone in Passaic, during which time she began to attend Seton Hall University at night, eventually finishing during the day and graduating with a B.A. in English. She was the first or second person in her family to graduate from high school and the first to graduate from college. She began teaching English as Pope Pius High School in Passaic where she met her husband John, who was a history teacher there, and they were married on August 1,1964, in Clifton, where they resided for two years before moving to West Milford Twp. Mildred then raised her two sons, John and Don, for 12 years as a stay-at-home mother, including such activities as chaperoning school trips, acting as class mother and being featured in the Herald News for her versatile family cooking skills. She was also active in organizations such as the League of Women Voters, assisting the then-Riker Library in Jefferson Twp. and working on painting and ceramics. She then returned to work as an English teacher at the Macopin (Middle) School in West Milford in 1977. She transferred to West Milford High School to teach English for the 1982-83 school year. During that year, not only did she teach with her husband but her two sons were also students. She continued to study for a master's degree at night while teaching and received her M.A. in English from William Paterson University when she was in her 50s. She continued to teach at West Milford until her retirement in 1994.

Following her retirement, she was a literacy volunteer teaching adult how to read and was an active member of the Jefferson Twp. Library Book Club for many years.

She was fiercely devoted to her family. She enjoyed frequent travel over many years to the New Jersey Shore, West Virginia and Florida. She regularly traveled to New York to see movies, Broadway plays, opera and dining. She enjoyed movies, TV shows, politics, reading, walking and all kinds of music throughout her life, from classical to modern pop and country. She loved animals, particularly cats and dogs, and children. She was a fixture at her three grandchildren's games and events.

Although she would never talk about herself in this way, in addition to her kind and compassionate demeanor and great insight and wisdom, she had a quiet inner toughness and resolve. She was hit by a car as a child and survived. In 1988, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and survived. On May 16, 2012, at age 80, she was struck head on by a 30,000-pound dump truck while traveling home on Union Valley Road. She was cut out of her vehicle and life flighted to Morristown Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries. She spent three weeks in ICU and 2 1/2 months receiving in-patient medical treatment. While she was hospitalized, her husband John died suddenly on July 10, 2012. Mildred survived to leave the hospitals and rehab facilities and amazingly returned to safe driving and living independently. She then also spent time with her sons and grandchildren, residing for a time with her son Don in Stockholm and regularly traveling to West Virginia to spend time staying with her son and grandson. She broke her pelvis in 2017 and returned to walking and broke her hip in 2018 and received a replacement and again returned to walking and living in her house. She still was able to live a very rewarding life for her and those around her after her late life diagnosis of vascular dementia. She was even able to battle her way out of the hospital one more time to pass away at home with family as she desired. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home in Newfoundland, N.J., and funeral will be Wednesday, June 26, at St. John's R.C. Church in Stockholm, N.J. She will be buried with her husband John at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Milford.

Flowers will be welcomed as Mildred loved flowers, but alternative donations would be welcomed to Smile Train or The Humane Society of the United States. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 23 to June 25, 2019