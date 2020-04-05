Home

Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Mildred Leona Goff Obituary
MILDRED LEONA GOFF, 97, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Winfield, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation. A private graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
