Born on February 28, 1922, the daughter of John H. and Mary S. Cunningham, MILDRED (CUNNINGHAM) McHENRY was the last of the four Cunningham daughters who was born and reared in Bulltown, WV, on the Cunningham Homestead. She spent many of her later years helping to preserve the history of Bulltown and her homeplace. Spiritually, she was quick to tell you that as a child, she was "saved by Jesus Christ" at the Frog Pond Church on Millstone Run, Braxton County.
Preceded in death by 34 years was her husband, Gilbert C. McHenry.
Left to cherish her many memories are her daughter Evelyn (late Gary Shafer) of Charleston, daughter Elaine (George Y. Kerr) of Pinch, grandson George S. Kerr (Nancy) of Charleston, grandson Michael Shafer (Kathy) of Fairplain, and granddaughter Sarah (Adam Stotler) of Pinch. She is also survived by the "little ones" as she called them, Elisha Luke Stotler and Ahava Noelle Stotler, her youngest great-grandchildren. Older great-grandchildren include Sammi Faber and Noah Stotler. Also cherishing her memory are many nieces and nephews.
Living in Braxton County most of her life, Mildred gave many hours to the Bulltown Historic Village creation and restoration. She worked at the Bulltown Interpretive Center and enjoyed taking school groups on tours of the Civil War Battlefield on the family farm. She continued to enjoy going back to Bulltown the first Saturday of August each year for the Cunningham Family Reunion. She encouraged old-style family gatherings.
She was a lifelong member of the WVU Home Extension Service (now CEOS) and had obtained a 65 year pin several years ago. She was a member for more than 75 years and had been active in Kanawha County.
For approximately 20 years, Mildred hand crafted the Sefco band hat plume for Kerr's Music World that was worn by marching bands throughout the United States.
Service will be held at Cunningham, Parker, Johnson Funeral Home on Washington Street West in Charleston at 12 noon on Monday, December 23, with Pastor Adam Stotler of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Braxton County. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019