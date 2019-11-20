|
MILDRED MORRIS CARROW, 93, of Charleston, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oak Ridge Center, Charleston.
Mildred was born at Hernshaw on July 4, 1926. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a Nurse's Aide at Kanawha Valley Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Carrow, and her mother, Hester Morris.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Carrow of South Charleston; son, Bret C. Carrow of Winfield; grandchildren, Michael (Andrea), Justin (Michelle), Bret W. and Ashleigh (Adam); great-grandchildren, Candace, Kaylee, Michael, Lucas, Lindsey, Merissa, Mireya, Leila, and Jameson.
The family would like to thank Oak Ridge Center for their love and care given to their mother.
There will be no visitation and a Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet, with Rev. Richard Harold officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Gardens.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019