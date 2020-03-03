|
|
Millard C. McGhee
MILLARD C. MCGHEE, born June 8, 1942 passed from this life to a beautiful place of rest with his Lord on February 28, 2020 at his home in Alum Creek.
He was a member of the Laborers Local 1353 and pastored several churches in the area.
Millard will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Millie; sons, Samuel (Shannen) of Alum Creek, Shelby (Holli) of Holly Hill, South Carolina; brother, Lash McGhee, and sister, Joyce Pauley both of South Charleston; and a very special brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Anderson of Duck, WV.
He loved and cherished his 6 grandsons and a very special granddaughter and several nephews, nieces and a whole host of friends.
Millard has donated his body to medicine and has requested no services. Condolences may be expressed to www.curryfuneralhome.org Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020