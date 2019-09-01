|
|
MINNIE ETHELEEN (MARTIN) PERSINGER, "ETHEL," 92, entered Heaven's Gates surrounded by loved ones on August 31, 2019, at her home.
Ethel was a devoted Christian, spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Ethel enjoyed making homemade hotdog chili and homemade barbecue for church hotdog sales for many years of her life. She enjoyed crocheting, cake decorating, and making quilt tops. She always taught the importance of Christ in her families lives.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Ueunice Hapney Martin; her spouse of 55 years, Benjamin Harry Persinger; two sons, Grady Milton and Herbert Michael Persinger; three great - grandchildren, Drake Andrew Brown, Laura Beth Self, and Preston Roy Persinger; six brothers, Johnny, Howard, Lenard, Roy (Cricket), Hank, Edgar Lee Martin; five sisters, Pansy, Alice, Thelma, Verlie, and Gladyes Jean Martin.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Richard Gerald "Jerry" and Ronald Howard Persinger; daughter, Vera Lynn (Allen) Brown; 14 grandchildren; 28 great - grandchildren; five great - great - grandchildren with one on the way.
The service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Cooke Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Mantin officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family via cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is assisting the Persinger Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019