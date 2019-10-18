Home

Misty Ann Canterbury Obituary
MISTY ANN CANTERBURY, 46, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. A Celebration of Misty's life will be held in the future. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Misty with the family and to make a charitable contribution to her children. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
