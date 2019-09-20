Home

Central Community Tabernacle
1340 Elmwood Ave
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 343-3096
Resources
Mitchell W. Goard II Obituary

MITCHELL W. GOARD II departed on July 15, 2019, at CAMC General. He was blessed to see 48 years.
He was born and raised by Mitchell W. Goard Sr. and Janice Goard, both preceded him in death.
Born on November 17, 1970, he embodied all the true principles of a scholar, a sister's keeper and a gentle teddy bear. Our loss is truly heaven's blessings.
Left from his immediate family to mourn him is his sister, LaShunda D. Goard.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Central Community Tabernacle, 1340 Elmwood Avenue, Charleston, with Pastor Bruce Hogan officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
