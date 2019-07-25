MOLLIE JOAN STONEBREAKER,

On July 23, 2019, Mollie Joan Stonebreaker, age 87, of Clarksburg won her long battle with dementia when her Savior carried her gently home.

Mollie was born on May 25, 1932, in Smithburg, Doddridge County, to the late Reverend Frank A. and the late Glenna Toothman Sampson. As a child of a Methodist pastor, the family moved often and Mollie attended several elementary schools in West Virginia before the family settled in Bristol, Harrison County where she was a 1950 graduate of Bristol High School.

Shortly after graduation, Mollie began her working career at Maidenform in Clarksburg. For the next nearly 50 years, she worked primarily as a bookkeeper in a variety of utility and retail businesses in and around Clarksburg. Some of her favorite work came in retail sales, especially jewelry sales at Meadowbrook Mall.

Mollie was always willing to help her community in any way she could. She was active in Van Horn Elementary School's Mothers' Club during her children's' school years in Salem and supported them in their band and athletic activities. She was a most active member of the United Methodist Women's organization at Anmoore United Methodist Church and Duff Street United Methodist Church, where she was a loyal and supportive member.

Mollie took great pride in being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her oldest daughter, Debra Duffelmeyer and her husband Michael reside in Williamstown, WV. Her younger daughter Linda Criss and her husband Timothy reside in Clarksburg, while her youngest child, John Golden, and his wife Lynn reside in South Charleston, WV. Mollie also is survived by her grandchildren Ryan Criss and Lindsey Criss of Clarksburg, Lance Duffelmeyer and his wife Megan of Morgantown, and Connor Golden of Marietta, OH. She is survived by her great-grandchildren Aiden and Levi Duffelmeyer and Asher Criss. Also surviving are several stepchildren and step-grandchildren.

Mollie was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her three children, R. Wayne Golden; her second husband Brent Ritter; and her third husband Earl Stonebreaker. She also was preceded in death by her six siblings: brothers Garland, Calvin (Lefty) Robert (Bob), and Charles (Chuck) Sampson and sisters Genevieve Luzader, Gertrude Cozad and Jean Currence.

In lieu of flowers, Mollie's family hopes you will consider making a donation to Duff Street United Methodist Women's Alpha Christa Circle Leaders Group at 204 Baker Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3 til 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Etheldean Yanero presiding. Interment will be in In K of P Cemetery, Salem. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019