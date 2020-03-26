|
MOLLY ELIZABETH RIDER, of Cross Lanes, walked into the arms of Jesus on March 24, 2020. Her 44th birthday was the day before, on March 23.
Molly was known to be a sweet, kind, loving, witty, free-hearted person. She loved helping others and rescuing dogs. She was a Christian who shared her faith and raised her son to know the Lord. She was brought up in E.K. Perrow Church. She was also known to be a wonderful cook. She attended WV State University and Marshall University.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty and Gale Smith, and Freda and Denny Rider; and her aunt, Marcia Rider Casto.
She is survived by her son, Zane; parents, Ed and Libby Rider; brother, Matt, and his wife, Nikie; nephew, Dakota Rider; niece, Jaedyn Rider; aunt, Martha Parr, and her husband, Rik; cousins, Seth Parr, Kristi Casto Miller of Cornelius, North Carolina; uncles, Ron Casto, and Mike Smith, and his wife, Audra, of Daytona Beach, Florida.
Due to the Coronavirus emergency, there will be no service or visitation. A private service will be held at a later date.
We also want to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Michelle Jackson for her compassionate care, Dr. Richard Hayes, and to the ICU Staff at Thomas Hospital.
Special thanks to friends Delbert and Anna Brannon, Ralph and Linda Lucas, Ron and Nancy Thaxton, and Keith and Trina Crewdson for their constant love and support, and to the many who supported us and Molly with your prayers.
Gifts and donations can be made to Perrow Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020