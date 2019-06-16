MOLLY MAE SCARBRO, formerly of St. Albans and East Bank, W.Va., passed away at Broadmore Assisted Living, Monday, June 10, 2019.

She was born to the late Carl and Opal Armstrong in Layland in Fayette County, W.Va., on July 31, 1935. As a child, her family lived in Elk Ridge on Armstrong Creek, Powellton Hollow, Fayette County, W.Va. During her school years, her family moved to Mahan, W.Va., on Paint Creek in Kanawha County. It was there that she met her beloved Jim, "C.J.,"; they were married 56 years at the time of Jim's passing in 2008.

Molly is survived by her two sons who will miss her dearly, Charles Daniel (Teresa) of St. Albans, W.Va., and Rick (Gina) of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Derek (Sara) of Huntington, W.Va.; granddaughter, Maggie of Orlando, Fla.; great - granddaughter, Willa Claire of Huntington, W.Va.; her brother, Jerry Armstrong of St, Albans; and many nieces and nephews.

Molly would be remembered as a beloved and devoted wife to her husband Jim and a loving mother and grandmother to her children. Extended family members will remember her as a wonderful homemaker and absolutely the best COOK.

Per Molly's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. She will be placed to rest beside her beloved Jim in the Veterans section of Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. A graveside memorial gathering of the family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request to honor her memory by donating to Kanawha Hospice Care Inc., 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25367.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

