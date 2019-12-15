|
|
MOZELL WIGGINS WADDELL, 81, of Hurricane, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Born April 20, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Millard and Bessie Morris Wiggins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Waddell, and several brothers and sisters.
Mozell was retired from the State of West Virginia Income Tax Department and attended Pine Grove Church of Christ, Scott Depot.
Surviving are her daughter, Ann Marcum, her husband, Steve of Nitro and their children, Stephanie, Samantha, Erin, Michael and Cameron Marcum; her son, Rickie Dimitroff and his children, Ethan and Brandi Dimitroff; great - grandchildren, Sidney Walls, Dalton and Wyatt Marcum; sister, Millie Hoover of Blue Creek; brother, Ronnie Wiggins of Red House.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Jack Gilchrist officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share memories with the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a in her honor.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Waddell family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019