

MYLINDA M. BARNES, 63, of Fraziers Bottom, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston.

She was born December 12, 1955, in South Charleston, a daughter of the late James Alfred Cook and Eurania Francis (Smith) Cook.

Mylinda was a homemaker who enjoyed being with and caring for her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley Alan Harrington; and a brother, Fred Lee Cook.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie E. Barnes of Fraziers Bottom; a daughter, Francis Nicole Harrington of Fraziers Bottom; son and daughter-in-law, Alan Lee and Jennifer Lynn Harrington of Culloden; grandchildren, Anthony Scott Heffner, Chloe Mae Tucker, Nicholas Hunter Eugene Harrington, Jeremy Jeffers, Lillionna Marie Harrington, Landon Lee Harrington and Serenity Faith Harrington; and one great-grandchild, Jayden Matthew Jeffers. She is also survived by two sisters, Deidria Kay (Gary) Fletcher of Nitro and Libby (Pete) Chandler of Tornado; and one brother, James Alfred Jr. (Marsha) Cook of Spencer.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019