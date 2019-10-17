Home

Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
(304) 587-4244
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
Myrl Mae Jarrett


1925 - 2019
Myrl Mae Jarrett Obituary
MYRL MAE JARRETT, 94, of Indore, entered into rest on October 10, 2019.
Born on August 25, 1925, in Indore, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Isabella Sanders Ghee.
She was a retired executive director of CCDC in Clay.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Maris, Gerry, Terry, Ronnie, Linda and Marsha; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, with two more on the way.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Monday, October 21, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay, W.Va., with Minister Herb Vance officiating. Burial will follow in the Jarrett Family Cemetery, Indore.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
