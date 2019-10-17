|
|
MYRL MAE JARRETT, 94, of Indore, entered into rest on October 10, 2019.
Born on August 25, 1925, in Indore, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Isabella Sanders Ghee.
She was a retired executive director of CCDC in Clay.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Maris, Gerry, Terry, Ronnie, Linda and Marsha; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, with two more on the way.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Monday, October 21, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay, W.Va., with Minister Herb Vance officiating. Burial will follow in the Jarrett Family Cemetery, Indore.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019