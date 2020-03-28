|
MYRTLE J. CROSBY, 91, of St. Albans, passed away March 24, 2020, at home.
She is survived by three children, Ernest Crosby, Shirley Canterbury, and Patricia Craig; brother, Eddie Jarrell; sister, Nancy Bradshaw; grandson, David Crosby; and a great - granddaughter, Zoey O'Daniel.
A private funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 28, 2020