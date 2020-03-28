Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
Myrtle J. Crosby Obituary
MYRTLE J. CROSBY, 91, of St. Albans, passed away March 24, 2020, at home.
She is survived by three children, Ernest Crosby, Shirley Canterbury, and Patricia Craig; brother, Eddie Jarrell; sister, Nancy Bradshaw; grandson, David Crosby; and a great - granddaughter, Zoey O'Daniel.
A private funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 28, 2020
