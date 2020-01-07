|
MYRTLE MAE "SNODGRASS" TACKETT, 92, of Charleston passed away January 3, 2020 at her daughters home in West Palm Beach, Florida, after a long illness.
Mae was a Homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Alonzo and Rosa Keefer Duff; husbands, Lee Snodgrass and Orville Tackett; daughters, Cindy Britton and Diana Deane; son-in-law, Carlos Skaggs; sisters, Fran Paden and Louise Kelly.
Survivors include her daughter and care giver, Pamela Skaggs of West Palm Beach, Florida; son-in-laws, Mike Britton and "Dizzy" Deane, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends who are also left to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Davis Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with Pastors Travis Bradley and Roger Vannoy officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Wednesday at the church. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Snodgrass Tackett Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020