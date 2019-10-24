|
N. KEITH LEDSOME, 83, of Scott Depot, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long battle with heart and kidney failure followed by most recently liver failure.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey G. and Gatha B. Crihfield Ledsome, and a sister Wanda Lee Short Ward.
He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.
He was born at home on January 10, 1936, in Plus, W.Va., now Rand, and a 1953 graduate of DuPont High School. Keith went to work for the A & P Supermarket on Broad Street in Charleston as a bagger and worked his way to become a meat cutter. He worked for the store until 1964. In April 1964, he took a sales position with Elk Grocery Company in Charleston. His strong work ethic, loyalty, and determination led him to hold positions as Sales Manager, Vice-President, and President of Elk Grocery Company.
The hardest day of his life was telling his work family in December 1986 that the Board of Directors had chosen to merge with Standard Food, now U S Foodservice, his competitor, and most employees would lose their employment. His heart was literally broken. He committed to a two year transition period with Standard Food Service of Hurricane. He once again demonstrated his excellence in the workplace and was asked to continue employment. He held positions as Buyer, Director of Purchasing and Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing until retiring in December 2000. Following his retirement, he continued in part-time sales forming, Norbert's Enterprises, which provided personalized promotional and gift items for businesses and was an active member of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.
Keith was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, desiring his life to be reflective of his Lord and Savior. He was a life-long Baptist but attended the Elk River Nazarene Church. The Lord blessed him with musical talent and a love for gospel music. He began using his talent for the Lord at the young age of 16, singing in a quartet with his sister and brother-in-law, called the Tru-Tone Quartet. He loved Southern Gospel music and over the years sang in the Songsters Quartet, Soul Winners Quartet, Gospel Sounds, and the Evangelaires. He impacted and encouraged many with his passion for music, composing numerous songs published by Stamp Baxter Music Company and teaching choir workshops and shaped-note singing schools. He served 17 years at the First Baptist Church of Pinch as Choir Director and served in temporary choir director positions at Cathedral of Prayer, Canaan Baptist, and Rock Branch Community Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Janice Surface Ledsome; son and wife, Rev. Randy (Susan) Ledsome; daughter and husband, Tammie (Joe) Chapman; eight grandchildren, Emily (Rev. Jason) Hundley; Erin Ledsome, Rev. Colton (Kayla) Carter, Whitley Ledsome, Allie Monday, Josiah, Dallas and Sophia Chapman; and three great - grandchildren Brooklynn and Brayden Hundley; Jayden Ledsome.
A home-going celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at Elk River Nazarene Church, with Rev. Randy Ledsome and Rev. John Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Elk Hills Cemetery, Big Chimney.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, at Elk River Nazarene Church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Sarah Nease and Dr. Arvind Varadia for their loving and compassionate care for 20-plus years. Special thanks to the Hubbard Hospice House staff for the excellent care they provided to him and the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Department of Elk River Nazarene Church.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019