|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of NAIROUZ AL-KATRIB on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
A native of Salameyeh, Syria, Nairouz moved to Charleston, W.Va., at the age of 19 to study biology at West Virginia State University. She was an excellent lab specialist and her goal was to cure cancer one day. In 2015, she graduated first in her class with honors.
Nairouz touched so many lives in her short life. She was a devoted daughter to her mom, Hind Yaghi, father, Ghyatt Al-Katrib, loving sister to, Lawan and Mohammed, and granddaughter. She was also a loyal goddaughter and good friend. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and network of friends in the U.S. and abroad: in Syria, Germany, France, Morocco and beyond. Those who knew her will always remember her love for life and sense of style in everything she did. She will be greatly missed.
In 2015, Nairouz was featured in a WVPB documentary, Syrians in West Virginia Part 1: Nairouz, that told her life story, with the war in Syria and being far from home and family. She was also featured in another documentary, Saying I am From Syria Feels Like a Crime, in 2017.
A Funeral Service in memory of Nairouz Al-Katrib was held at the Islamic Center, South Charleston, W.Va., on Friday, November 1. She was laid to rest at the Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston. May she rest in peace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019