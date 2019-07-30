|
NANCIE RUTH GENSERT ALBRIGHT, 80, of Parkersburg, WV passed away July 27, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Born in Cleveland, OH, Nancie was the daughter of the late George Michael and Ruth McIntire Gensert.
Nancie worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for fifteen years in Hospital Administration, served as Executive Director for the WV State Medical Association and also as Executive Director of the National Surveyor for Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for eleven years. She was a very active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, an avid reader, member of her bridge club for over 50 years and longtime organizer for the 1956 PHS Class Reunions. Nancie was known for her love of family, countless friends, quick wit, love of music, and overall zest for life.
Nancie is survived by four daughters, Susan Divvens (Tim) Bowman of Canton, CT, Deborah Divvens (Kevin) Rake of Charleston, WV, Sandra Divvens (Jim) Fox of Parkersburg, WV, one son Joseph P. "Jay" Albright, Jr. of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, Ruth Bowman, Daniel and Matthew Fox, Marshall Holcomb, Ryan Cavi, Joseph P. Albright, III and Alexis Albright, Scott, Valerie and Dan Muckley; brother Bob Gensert; sister, Peggy (Doug) Gorrell; niece, Jane Gorrell Calendine; nephews, Bob Gorrell and William "Skip" Gensert; and son-in-law, Jon Muckley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, The Honorable Joseph P. Albright, Sr.; daughters, Teresa "Terri" Albright Cavi and Dr. Loretta "Letti" Albright Muckley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice and Father Casey Mahone officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV, Thursday, August 1, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. followed by a Rosary Service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the PBS Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019