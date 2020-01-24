|
|
NANCY ANN VILAIN, 66, of Charleston, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by loved ones on January 22, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother, Mimi, sister, friend, retired school teacher of 34 years, and not only a staple member of Elk Hills Presbyterian church and community, but also the organist at Elk Hills since she was 16.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Bert Morris and Janice Shafer.
Nancy leaves to cherish her beloved memories, husband, Gary Vilain; two sons, Joshua and Christopher Vilain;, daughter, Heather Vilain; two granddaughters, Jocilyn and Annslei Canada; sister, Carol Abshire; brother, Eddie Morris; and countless friends.
Gary and Nancy dated for 51 years and their love is just as strong today as it was 51 years ago. Nancy's light and love shined through wherever she was and the special bond she shared with her granddaughters will never be forgotten.
There are few people in life and this world that have such a profound effect on so many and are able to touch their hearts and inspire them to be the best they can be. Nancy was one of those people. The lives she touched and impacted with her cheerful heart will forever find comfort in the memories of her kind spirit and life lessons she taught.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, at Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, beginning at 3 p.m., with visitation before from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 12882, Charleston, WV 25302 or Metavivor Research and Support Inc., 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020