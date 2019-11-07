Home

McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
View Map
Nancy Buckner Faught


1950 - 2019
Nancy Buckner Faught Obituary

NANCY BUCKNER FAUGHT, 69, of Wellston, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born January 29, 1950, at Bald Knob, to the late Sherman and Brookie Perry Buckner.
She was always thinking of others and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be truly missed.
She attended Grace Baptist Fellowship in Wellston, Ohio.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Norwood, Ned, Nelson and Naaman; and sisters Nellie and Naomi.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Gordon Faught; children, Travis (Lavonda), Keith (Debbie) and Brenda (Phil). Also surviving are her precious grandchildren, Abigail, Austin, Jeremy (Jessica), Brittany, Aaron, Landon and Dylan; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Norris (Deanna), Norman, Norvell; sisters, Nan, Nina, Norma Jean; sisters-in-law, Rosetta, Gaye and Em, along with a large extended family of her in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her very much.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Tim Jones officiating. Burial will be in Ridgewood Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. mcwilliams-funeral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
