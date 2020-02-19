|
NANCY CAROL BURFORD, 75, of Ravenswood, passed away February 17, 2020, after a brief illness, in Marietta, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at First United Methodist Church in Ravenswood. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to would be appreciated. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020