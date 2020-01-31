Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM
Heritage Baptist Church.
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
Heritage Baptist Church
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodland Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Woodland Baptist Church
Auto, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ethel Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ethel Moore Obituary

NANCY ETHEL MOORE, 72, of Elkview, went to be with the her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born in Auto, W.Va., to the late Melvin and Esther Hammons. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mason Hammons and Melvin Hammons Jr.; and sisters, Trudy Hammons and Ruth Hammons.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a Christian and member of Heritage Baptist Church and taught Sunday school. She also was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Moore; sons, Robert (Kelly) Moore II of Dewitt, Va., David (Cindy) Moore of Lakeland, Fla., and Jacob Copen of Austin, Texas; daughters, Amy (John) Aloi of Fairmont, and Emily (Alex) Morris of Elkview; brothers, John Hammons and Gerald Hammons; sister, Mary Carpenter; and 12 grandchildren, Jared, Timothy, Zachary, Katelyn, Halee, Dylan, John, Mackinzie, Maddison, Kendall, Evelyn and Brody.
A service will be 6 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Heritage Baptist Church, with Pastor Luke Adkins officiating. Visitation will two hours prior to the service at Heritage Baptist Church.
There will also be a second service, 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Woodland Baptist Church, Auto, W.Va., with Pastor Luke Adkins officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Woodland Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -