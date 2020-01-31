|
NANCY ETHEL MOORE, 72, of Elkview, went to be with the her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born in Auto, W.Va., to the late Melvin and Esther Hammons. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mason Hammons and Melvin Hammons Jr.; and sisters, Trudy Hammons and Ruth Hammons.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a Christian and member of Heritage Baptist Church and taught Sunday school. She also was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Moore; sons, Robert (Kelly) Moore II of Dewitt, Va., David (Cindy) Moore of Lakeland, Fla., and Jacob Copen of Austin, Texas; daughters, Amy (John) Aloi of Fairmont, and Emily (Alex) Morris of Elkview; brothers, John Hammons and Gerald Hammons; sister, Mary Carpenter; and 12 grandchildren, Jared, Timothy, Zachary, Katelyn, Halee, Dylan, John, Mackinzie, Maddison, Kendall, Evelyn and Brody.
A service will be 6 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Heritage Baptist Church, with Pastor Luke Adkins officiating. Visitation will two hours prior to the service at Heritage Baptist Church.
There will also be a second service, 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Woodland Baptist Church, Auto, W.Va., with Pastor Luke Adkins officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Woodland Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020