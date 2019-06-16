

NANCY (PEAL) FIELD, 80, of Charleston, died June 14, 2019, at home.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and retired from Bowen Pharmacy in Kanawha City after 11 years of service. She attended East Bank High School with Jerry West where she was head majorette and performed at the opening of the WV Turnpike in 1954. She also won Miss Kanawha Valley Majorette one year.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years: Gayle Warner Field Sr.; sons: Thomas Edward Markham, and Gayle W. Field Jr.; granddaughter: Licia Rutherford; parents: Ira and Ina Fontalbert Peal; sisters: Reba Peal Carroll, Norma Peal Lomax; brothers: Rayburn "Bo" and Ronald Peal.

Surviving are husband: Gayle Warner Field Sr. of Charleston; daughter: Robin (William) Rutherford of South Charleston; daughter-in-law: Mary Field of Elkview; step-daughter: Jon McDermott of Maggie Valley, N.C.; step-son: Scott (Heike) Field of Germany; sister: Phyllis Peal Morris of Highpoint, N.C.; brother: Leon Peal of Marmet; grandson: Christopher Markham; granddaughter: Lydia Rutherford; great-grandson: Elijah Rutherford and great-granddaughter: Emma Abshire.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with Pastor Frank Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019