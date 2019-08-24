Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Nancy Karawan-Burgess Obituary

NANCY KARAWAN-BURGESS, 85, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.
She was born in Charleston to the late James Watson and Reca Nell Mason. She was also preceded in death by her two husbands, James Burgess and Henry Karawan, Sr.; brothers, George K., Donald M. and James L. Davis.
Nancy and Jim spent a lot of time in Venice, FL. and Scott Depot, WV after retirement. She also brought beauty into this world and made friends wherever she went.
She was a homemaker and a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1951.
Surviving are her children, Joellen Lippitt (Steve) of Akron, Ohio and Hank Karawan, Jr., of Cross Lanes, WV. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, Ellen Karawan and Blake (Christy) Karawan, Scott Lippitt, Corey Lippitt and one great grandson, Noah Karawan.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Jim Dennis officiating. A private burial will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Assocaition, West Virginia Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387 or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice of Huntington, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, Huntington, WV 25702.
You may visit Nancy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave. St. Albans, is honored to serve the Karawan-Burgess family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
