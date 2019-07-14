

NANCY LEE COOK passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence in Cement, Oklahoma, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 81.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Rollie Dallas Cook Sr.; her parents; Auvil and Katherine Haines; and her sister; Janet Smith.

She is survived by her loving children; Jennifer and Rusty Sites of the home, and Rollie (Sam) and KyongHui Cook Jr. of Seoul, South Korea. Nancy is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Yebin Cook of Seoul, Joshua and Kylee Frazier of Cement, Jessica and Danny Smart of Cement, and Jordan and Inocencio Mejia of Chickasha, Oklahoma; and by her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Presley, Roxley, Rauley, Jonathan, and David of Cement, and Julien and Maddox of Chickasha.

Nancy was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on May 31, 1938. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1956. After high school, she worked as a buyer for a department store, The Diamond. She married Rollie in 1960 and spent most of her adult years as a loving and supportive military wife and caring mother to their two children. She was recognized for her dedication when she was awarded the Molly Pitcher Award, an award bestowed by the U.S. Field Artillery Association and the Air Defense Artillery Association to recognize women who have voluntarily contributed in a significant way to the improvement of the U.S. Field Artillery or Air Defense Artillery communities.

Nancy had a heart for service. She was active in both her church and community. She volunteered at the Bargain Box in Albuquerque for several years, including serving on the Board of Directors. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and being creative through crafts, painting, and drawing. She was also a long time member of a water aerobics class.

Visitation was held at First Baptist Church of Cement, Oklahoma, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, and the family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Interment will take place at Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, under the direction of Carter-Smart Funeral Directors. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019