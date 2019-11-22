Home

Mrs. NANCY M. ESTES, 85, of Midlothian, Va., passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.
Nancy moved to Midlothian, Va., in 2008 from her long- time residence in the Rolling Hills area
of Charleston, W.Va. She loved Charleston and her home state of West Virginia. Nancy was an avid reader, gardener and cook. She loved her family and taking care of them.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Frank O. Estes Jr., and her mother, Willie May Kay.
She is survived by her sons, Frank O. Estes III and Michael S. Estes; her daughters-in-law, Johanna Estes and Catherine Estes; her grandchildren, Frank O. Estes IV, Kelly E. Mastin, Hallisey K. Estes, Sarah E. Estes, and William W. Estes; and her great-grandchildren, Riley Grace Mastin, Frank O. Estes V and Krew Charles Mastin.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
