NANCY ELIZABETH (HOLCOMB) MURRAY passed away January 1, 2020, after a short illness.She was born October 5, 1928, in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh Henry Murray Jr., who passed away May 20, 2003. They were married January 9, 1949, for 54 years.
Nancy has two brothers: Tom Holcomb (children, Mariam and Carol Holcomb) and Marshall Holcomb (children, Jane and Jay Holcomb).
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Thomas S. and Stella Skaggs Holcomb, and her sister, Glenna Holcomb Jones (children, David, Judy and Connie).
Nancy has four children: Hugh C. Murray, wife Sara A. Murray; Barbara A. Murray, Janet E. Murray, Linda M. Brooks. Grandchildren: Robert B. Taylor, Christina Brooks McPhillips (David), Sarah Houghton (Matt), David Taylor (Angela), Adam Brooks, Connor Brooks (Kara), Tina Taylor. Great-grandchildren: Caroline Taylor, Sam Houghton, Amelia Taylor, Ramsey Houghton, Maggie Houghton, Avery McPhillips. Amy Mullens (Steve), Jamie Bishop and John Billups. Katie Foste, Ryan Billups, Olivia Bishop, Rachel Bishop, Jackson Billups; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends that she loved very much.
She graduated from Charleston High School, Class of 1946, and University of Charleston. As a kindergarten and first grade teacher for Kanawha County, her love of children was evident as she taught with much grace, passion and laughter. She loved going to her cabin that she and her husband built in Randolph County.
She was an avid Quilter and won several awards for her work. In addition, she was a woodworker and made furniture and wooden puzzles and toys. She also enjoyed painting and photography.
The Memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January, 11, at the Charleston Baptist Temple, with Rev. Dr. Jim Hewitt officiating. Friends and family may call at one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Class of 1946, Charleston High School Fund, c/o the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, P. O. Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331-3041.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020