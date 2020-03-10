|
|
NANCY JANE O'DELL, 90, of Beckley, passed peacefully into the Loving Arms of Jesus, on March 6, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her Family.
Born August 31, 1929 in Bud, she was the daughter of the late James T. Trail and Margaret Horton Trail.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Trevor Cox, husband, Albert "Ralph" O'Dell, daughter, Deborah Cox Bramel, numerous brothers and sisters, and her Dear Friend and Companion, Nelson J. Clifford.
Nancy had a Generous Heart and thrived as a Homemaker and Caregiver. She loved to laugh and never met a stranger. Nancy was a retired Head Cook from the Raleigh County Board of Education, a member of many organizations, and took great joy in her home.
Nancy's Beautiful Spirit will forever be cherished by those left behind. Surviving are daughters, Connie Cox Costello (Sandy), Robin O'Dell Cox (Jeffrey), granddaughter, Kim Costello Carmichael (David), great granddaughter Isabella Carmichael, sister Sylvia "Jerry" Lewis of Charleston, brother Jack Trail of Whitehouse, OH and many nieces and nephews.
The Family requests no Visitation. A Private Celebration of this Amazing Life is to be held at a later date.
Revelation 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.
Online condolences may be made at www.blueridgefuneralhome.com.
Blue Ridge Funeral Home & Crematorium has the honor of serving the Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020