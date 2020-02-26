|
|
NANCY P. MOSS, 85, of Spencer, died February 20, 2020.
She was born August 12, 1934, the daughter of Woodrow and Gay (Greathouse) Norman. She was a graduate of Spencer High School, where she was chosen Miss Yellow Jacket. She worked many years in retail sales and retail management. She began her career at O. J. Morrison's in Spencer and finished her career as store manager of Friedman's Jewelers in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She is survived by her children, Leah (Mike) Offutt of Arbovale, Lynn (Don) Chapman of Vienna, Norman (LouAnn) Craig of Spencer, and Lisa Craig of Spencer; grandchildren, Monica (John) D'Angelo of Twin Falls, Idaho, Josh (Anna) Chapman of Fairmont, Lauren Craig and Lane Craig of Spencer, Eric (Nicole) Barker of Asheville, N.C., and Meagan (Dwayne) Freeland of Spencer; great-grandchildren, John James and Zell D'Angelo, Nicolas, Quinna, and Luke Chapman, Maddox Barker, and Mya, Rhett, and Beau Freeland; step son, Doug (Peggy) Moss of Florida; step granddaughter, Tonja (Marty) Prine of Parkersburg; and step great-grandsons, Lucas Prine and Isaac Prine. Also surviving are her siblings, Connie Gallagher, Edward (Linda) Norman, Jack (Judy) Norman, Joe (Chris) Norman, and brother-in-law, Terry McClelland; and cherished friends, Julie and Robert Rector.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lane A. Craig and Marvin L. Moss; sisters, Jean McClelland and Mary Kohler; brother, John Norman; brother-in-law, Russ Kohler; and sister-in-law, Betsy Norman.
The family expresses sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and friends of Miletree Healthcare Center.
A memorial service, celebrating Nancy's life, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, with the Rev. Rick Perrine officiating. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Miletree Activities Club, 825 Summit Street, Spencer, WV 25276.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020