NANCY LEE (PERRY) JOHNSON JAMES, 80, of Oak Hill, W.Va., passed away on November 17, 2019. Nancy was born on September 15, 1939, in Sun, W.Va., to the late Rev. Cecil H. Perry and Virginia Bryant Perry.
After graduating from Mount Hope High School in 1957, Nancy graduated from Morris Harvey College in 1964 with a degree in elementary education and furthered her education at West Virginia College of Graduate Studies with a masters degree in Reading and a certification in education administration. Nancy was a lifelong educator in Fayette County, having taught at Thurmond and Scarbro Elementary Schools and also served as an adjunct professor for Beckley College. After her retirement in 1988, she continued to serve as a substitute teacher and an instructor at MHSA.
Nancy was active in many organizations. She was a member of the Beta Theta sorority, a teacher bowling league, and the Red Hat Society. Nancy was also an avid square dancer with the New River Gorge Square Dancers and participated in local and national conventions and competitions. Nancy and her husband joined their square dancing friends during the winters in Wildwood, Florida, where they enjoyed dancing, playing cards, vacationing and enjoying the sunshine.
Nancy was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill.
Preceding her in death were brother, Cecil Henry Perry Jr.; and her husbands, Marvin Jennings "Jim" Johnson and Thomas W. James Jr.
Nancy is survived by her children, Sherri Lee Johnson Shumate (John) and M. Scott Johnson (Teresa); grandchildren, Johnna Lee Shumate, Perry Lee Shumate, Zachary Scott Johnson, and Alexis Ann Johnson; brother, David G. Perry (Nancy); cousin and best friend, Deloris Lively (Darrell); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Calvary Baptist Church, with the funeral service being held at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Nephews and cousins, whose photos adorned her refrigerator, will serve as pallbearers.
Donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 1424 East Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneral home.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019