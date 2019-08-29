|
|
NANCY RUTH ALEXANDER WHITE, 82, of Scott Depot, went home to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on August 27, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West in South Charleston after a short illness.
She was born November 27, 1936, in Charleston, the daughter of Everett and Thelma Roach Alexander.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Philip W. Alexander.
Nancy was a member of Southridge Free Will Baptist Church and retired with 21 years service from the former Rite Aid Distribution Center in Poca and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 175.
She is survived by husband of 63 years, F.T. "Tom" White, son and wife, Tom and Leslie White, daughter and husband, Karen and Larry Jones, all of Scott Depot; grandsons, David White of Hurricane, Master Sergeant Joseph White and wife Emily of Raeford, N.C., and Matt Jones and partner Nick Harmon of Charleston; great - granddaughters, Leah and Sarah White of Raeford, N.C.; and her beloved Pomeranian, Baby.
Celebration of Nancy's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
The family would also like to thank Dr. John Neville with Dunbar Medical Associates and the staff at Hubbard Hospice West for their extraordinary care.
In honor of Nancy's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House, WV 25168.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019