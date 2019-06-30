

NANCY WILKERSON, resident of George's Creek in Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Friday, June 28, surrounded by family.

Nancy was born on July 19, 1947, in Charleston. She is a 1965 graduate of DuPont High School, and continued her studies at Charleston Beauty Academy. One June 2, 1967, she married Daniel Wilkerson, and in 1968, they brought Daniel Lee into the world. Nancy began her career as a floral designer in the area. She grew up in Malden and was a member of the Malden Baptist Church.

The family moved to Palm Bay, Florida, in 1983. Nancy continued her over 20 year career as a floral designer for Palm Bay Florist and Bonn's Flowers, and was one of the founders of Suntree Florist.

Nancy loved crafting, gardening and making jewelry. For many years, she served as a beloved youth mentor and volunteer at church and Genesis House.

Nancy lived her life by sharing kindness, love and laughter to all those around her. She dedicated her life to caring for others and selflessly did so, especially her family. Nancy's family was the most important facet of life to her.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, James D. Parcell; brother, Patrick Parcell and Ike Rose; and step-father, Francis Ashman.

She is survived by her mother, Zula J. Ashman; husband, Daniel Wilkerson, and son, Daniel Lee Wilkerson (Heather McFarland) of Melbourne, Florida.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor David Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with Pastor Rick Wilkinson officiating.

A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019