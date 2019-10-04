Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home
50 North Pinch Road
Elkview, WV
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home
50 North Pinch Road
Elkview, WV
NAOMI FAYE HUFFMAN, 83, of Elkview, a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was a member of Jordan Light Missionary Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was a avid WVU fan and enjoyed playing yahtzee.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Strickland and Ruth Dodd Strickland, and two brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Raymond Huffman; son, Ray Huffman of Elkview; daughters, Carolyn Casto Gorney of Pittsburgh, Pa., Lisa (Jerry) Swanson of Hamlin; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor James Caldwell officiating. Burial will be the Rucker Cemetery, Jordan Creek. Visitation will be 12:30 to 2 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019
