Naomi (Hale) Greenlee


1956 - 2020
Naomi (Hale) Greenlee Obituary

NAOMI (HALE) GREENLEE, 64, of Alum Creek, fell asleep on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and opened her eyes in Glory. We sorrow, but are thankful for the sweet hope of Heaven. Naomi trusted Jesus as her Savior as a young girl and because of that, as believers, we know that we will see her again.
She was born on March 20, 1956, in St. Albans, to Frank and Lodema Hale.
Naomi graduated from St. Albans High School. She was a homemaker that dearly loved her family. She enjoyed quilting for her family and taking pictures of her family.
She was an active member of Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek. She loved her church. One of her favorite Scripture verses was Psalm 9:10, which says: "And they that know Thy name will put their trust in Thee: for Thou, Lord, hast not forsaken them that seek Thee." Naomi loved the Lord with all of her heart and started each day in His Word. She prayed daily for her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Hale; and sisters, Patti Slaven and Katherine Lou Hale.
Naomi is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, John Greenlee; mother, Lodema Hale of St. Albans; sisters, Frankie Hardin of Culloden and Rachel Harkins of Troy, N.C.; brother, James Hale of St. Albans; daughters, Rachel (Denton) McDerment and Rebecca Greenlee of Alum Creek, and Heather (Stephen) Stockton of Oxford, N.C.; sons, Jonathan (Jennifer) Greenlee of Alum Creek and Seth Greenlee of Ripley; and 20 grandchildren, Denton II, Liz, Susanna, Joanna, Isaac, Abby, Nate, Justus, Jeremiah, Hudson, Karolina, Olivia, Isabelle, Emily, Avonlea, Melody, Timmy, Nora, Micah and Noah.
A private service will be held for the family with Pastors Frank Chapman and Daniel Dent officiating. Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery, Yawkey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 2, 2020
