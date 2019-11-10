Home

Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel
London, WV
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel
London, WV
View Map
Resources
Naomi Jean Peterson Hager


1933 - 2019
Naomi Jean Peterson Hager Obituary

NAOMI JEAN PETERSON HAGER, age 86, of Smithers, passed away on November 8, 2019, at the Montgomery General Elderly Care Unit.
She was born August 13, 1933, in Smithers and where she shared a lifelong love for Smithers, the town which she served and loved with her father, Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Smith Peterson.
She was known to friends and family as "Sweetie Pie."
She was a 1950 of Montgomery High School and enjoyed many class reunions. Naomi worked at W.R. Johnson Water Company in Smithers and then later stayed at home with her children. She was a member of the Lodge #38 OES in Montgomery.
Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Talmadge Hager; son, Talmadge Lee (Karen) Hager of Charleston; grandsons, Bryan Hager and Alex (Monica) Hager; daughter, Mary Ann (Danny) Hager of Charleston; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Thompson.
Naomi's family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful and caring staff at Montgomery General Elderly Care Unit for the love and care given to their wife and mother.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel at London, with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the cemetery chapel.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to be sent to Montgomery General Elderly Care Unit.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
